Lenovo says expects gross margin to be stable or rise

UPDATE 1-Japan's Sharp may break ground on $7 bln U.S. plant in H1 -source
* Abe expected to unveil package of U.S. job-creating investments (Adds comment, context)
HONG KONG Aug 18 Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No.3 PC brand, expects to maintain or improve its gross profit margin compared with the first quarter's 12.5 percent, Chief Financial Officer Wong Wai Ming told analysts on Thursday.
Lenovo added that Google Inc's acquisition of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc would help Lenovo to strengthen its intellectual property position.
The company earlier reported a near doubling of first-quarter net profit, beating expectations on acquisitions and growth in key markets such as China. [IDLnL3E7JI016] (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Abe expected to unveil package of U.S. job-creating investments (Adds comment, context)
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian share markets retreated on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as doubts over the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and an election looming in France sapped investor confidence.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02082017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai. 2:45 pm: RBI media interaction after release of monetary po