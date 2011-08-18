UPDATE 5-Lenovo Q1 gains overshadowed by PC market concerns

* Q1 net up 98 pct to $108.8 mln vs $78.6 mln consensus
* Shares reverse gains, end down 6.5 pct in broad tech
sell-off
* Dell, HP shares tumble Weds on worries about corp tech
spend
* Company optimistic it will outperform global PC market
(Updates share price, adds fresh analyst comment)
By Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao
HONG KONG, Aug 18 China's Lenovo Group Ltd
, the world's No.3 PC brand, joined rivals in flagging
concerns about the weak global economy and euro zone debt
crisis, overshadowing a doubling in first quarter profits.
Buoyed by strong sales in China and other emerging markets,
Lenovo said on Thursday it had lifted its lagging margins and
increased its share of key markets, helping it post earnings
which topped analysts' forecasts.
Lenovo said net profit was $108.8 million for the quarter
ended June, from a revised $54.9 million a year ago.
However, its shares slid as much as 9 percent amid a broad
tech sell-off sparked by U.S. peers.
Shares of Dell Inc , the world's No.2 PC maker, and
bigger U.S. rival Hewlett-Packard Co tumbled on
Wednesday after Dell's weak outlook heightened concerns the
long-hoped for recovery in technology spending by corporates and
governments may now not appear.
"Some investors might be worried that what happen to Dell
might apply to Lenovo," said Steven Tseng, an analyst at
Samsung Securities. "I don't think that is such a big concern
for Lenovo."
About 60 percent of Dell's shipments are to developed
countries, while 60-65 percent of Lenovo's are to emerging
markets, he said.
"In Lenovo's case obviously they have a much higher exposure
in emerging markets. Even though the global growth might slow
down but still you may have a better growth from the emerging
markets. I don't necessary agree that Lenovo will substantially
slow down."
CHALLENGES LOOM
HP reports quarterly earnings later on Thursday, with
analysts braced for a more cautious tone from the top-ranked PC
maker.
"Although the worldwide PC market has shown marginal
improvement and returned to growth during the fiscal quarter
one, challenges to worldwide PC demand remain such as the pace
of global economic recovery and the ongoing debt crisis in
western Europe," Lenovo said in a statement.
Analysts said Lenovo might feel little impact from weaker
public spending, although a sluggish global economy could be a
risk factor for some of its markets.
"I don't think Lenovo's exposure to the public sector is
that big. Because of that, they are likely to be much better off
in terms of growth," said Gokul Hariharan, an analyst at
JPMorgan.
Lenovo, the most well-known Chinese PC brand, is trying to
grab market share in its mainstay PC business, a sector whose
growth has been stunted by handheld gadgets that allow users to
make calls, surf the Internet and check emails.
"Although the overall (mature) market is shrinking, the
commercial market still has positive growth. So the corporate
refreshment cycle will continue, so we can definitely benefit
from this area," Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing said on a conference
call.
"In the consumer area, although the market is very weak, we
have a very small market share in mature markets, so there is
less impact."
Lenovo's Hong Kong-listed shares rose as much as 3 percent
after it announced the results before ending a volatile day down
6.5 percent. They under-performed the blue chip Hang Seng Index
, which fell 1.3 percent.
Taiwan's Acer , the No.4 PC maker, shed 5.7
percent.
CHINA KEY
Lenovo's profit topped consensus forecast for a net profit
of $78.6 million, according to the average forecast of seven
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
During the quarter, China made up 48 percent of total sales,
while other emerging markets contributed about 18 percent with
the rest coming from mature markets, according to its financial
statement.
Lenovo is the top PC vendor in China with a market share of
31.7 percent, according to research firm IDC's April-June
figures.
Globally, Lenovo's market share rose to 12.2 percent in
April-June from 9.9 percent in the first three months of 2011.
The company said it was open to further global acquisitions
after buying Germany's Medion AG in June.
The Medion deal is the biggest for the company since it
bought IBM's PC unit six years ago.
Lenovo, which is pushing into mobile devices to take on
competitors such as Apple and Samsung Electronics
, said it sold just 81,000 of its Lepad tablet PCs in
China in the first quarter. It said it was still targeting 20
percent of the China market.
(Additional reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)