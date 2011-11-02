UPDATE 2-Lenovo Q2 beats fcasts, warns of uncertain Q3

(Adds details)

* Q2 net profit $143.92 mln vs $118.3 mln forecast

* Hard drive shortage, demand weakness to dim outlook - analysts

* Claims No. 2 spot in China tablet PC sector

By Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao

HONG KONG, Nov 2 Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No. 2 PC brand, posted on Wednesday its best quarterly profit in more than two years, helped by acquisitions and an increase in sales in emerging markets such as China.

The company, however, warned uncertainties remained over global economic recovery, the debt crisis in Europe and tablet PC cannibalisation of entry-level consumer PCs.

It also cautioned that a shortage of hard disk drives due to severe floods in Thailand may hurt PC supply, joining a growing list of technology firms warning disruption in component supplies due to the floods. Thailand is the world's No. 2 hard disk drive supplier.

"Hard disk drive supplies and tablets taking away traditional PC market share will have some impact on the company in the coming quarters," said Vincent Chen, an analyst at Yuanta Research.

"Europe's demand will still be a concern and we don't know when the market is going to pick up. Lenovo will have to rely on emerging markets like China for now."

Taiwan's Acer Inc said recently it will raise disk drive prices following the floods and Asustek Computer Inc is holding a conservative outlook on the fourth quarter.

Last week, Lenovo said it expected some constraints on hard disk drive supplies through the first quarter of next year, roughly in line with analysts forecasts.

BEATS FORECASTS

On Wednesday, Lenovo reported a net profit of $143.92 million for the July-September quarter, up 88 percent from $76.59 million a year earlier and better than a $118.3 million forecast from eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, partly helped by acquisitions.

The profit is the highest since the December quarter of 2008.

In June, Lenovo agreed to buy Germany's Medion AG in a deal valuing the German company at up to $900 million, its biggest acquisition since its purchase of International Business Machines Corp's PC business six years ago.

The Medion deal also came months after it signed a joint-venture agreement with NEC Corp to sell laptops in Japan.

Lenovo overtook Dell Inc to claim the No.2 spot in PCs in the third quarter and only trails market leader Hewlett-Packard Co .

The company had a 13.7 percent share of the global PC market in the third quarter, according to research firm IDC.

It is making inroads into the booming smartphone and tablet markets, although it has little traction yet.

The computer maker also said its Chairman Liu Chuanzi had offered to resign and Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing will take over his role, although analysts said there would not be any major changes in overall company strategy.

Liu, 67, co-founded Lenovo, then known as Legend, in 1984 with other Chinese engineers with just 200,000 yuan ($3,077). With his departure from Lenovo, Liu will focus more on parent company Legend Holdings.

During the teleconference on Wednesday, Liu said parent Legend Holdings would likely list in 2014-2016, reiterating previous comments made by other Lenovo executives.

Lenovo, one of China's best-known consumer brands, also said on Wednesday it has become the No. 2 tablet PC vendor in China with an 8.4 percent market share. In the July-September quarter, Lenovo sold around 160,000 tablet PCs, known as Lepads, in China, nearly doubling from the previous quarter, its executives said.

PC makers are aggressively expanding into the fast-growing mobile-devices sector to take market share from Apple .

Lenovo's Hong Kong-listed shares, which have risen nearly 13 percent so far this year, closed up 4.9 percent on Wednesday prior to the result, versus the Hang Seng Index's 1.9 percent rise. (Editing by Chris Lewis and Vinu Pilakkott)