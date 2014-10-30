Lenovo closes $2.91 bln acquisition of Motorola unit from Google

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8,786 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
BEIJING Oct 30 China's Lenovo Group Ltd said Thursday it has closed its $2.91 bln acquisition of the Motorola handset unit from Google Inc, paving the way for a fresh assault on the U.S. smartphone market.
The purchase comes as Lenovo, the world's leading PC maker, ramps up its effort to diversify its business and establish itself as a smartphone maker with global appeal.
Google acquired the iconic smartphone brand and its prized patent portfolio in 2012 for $12.5 billion but struggled to reverse Motorola's years-long decline. Under the Lenovo deal, Google will retain a significant portion of Motorola's patents. (Reporting by Gerry Shih)
