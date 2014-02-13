版本:
Lenovo Q3 net profit jumps 29 pct, beats estimates

BEIJING Feb 13 China's Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's biggest maker of personal computers, said third-quarter net income rose 29 percent from a year earlier, beating estimates as sales grew in both its PC and smartphone businesses.

Lenovo reported net income for the period grew to $265.3 million from $204.9 million a year earlier, well above a $247.2 million consensus forecast on Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate.

As the global market for PCs shrinks, Lenovo is aggressively pushing into smartphones and servers. Last month it agreed to buy Google Inc's Motorola phone business for $2.9 billion, while acquiring IBM Corp's low-end server unit for $2.3 billion.
