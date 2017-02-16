版本:
Lenovo sees mobile unit turnaround by 2nd half of next fiscal year

HONG KONG Feb 16 Lenovo Group Ltd Chairman Yang Yuanqing on Thursday said the company was on track to turn around its mobile phone business in the October-December quarter of 2017, or by the end of the business year through March 2018 at the latest.

Yang, speaking to Reuters after the company posted a 67 percent drop in third-quarter profit, also said he was not considering spinning off the mobile unit or privatising the group. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
