RPT-Lenovo Q1 profit almost doubles, beating estimates

HONG KONG Aug 18 Lenovo Group Ltd ,
the world's No.3 PC brand, reported a near doubling of its
first-quarter net profit, beating expectations due to
acquisitions and growth in emerging markets in key markets
such as China .
Net profit was $108.8 million for the quarter ended June, up
from a revised $54.9 million a year earlier.
The market had expected net profit of $78.6
million, according to the average forecast of seven analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In the previous quarter ended
March, Lenovo's net profit had more than tripled to
$42.1 million.
On Tuesday , Dell , the world's No. 2 PC
maker, slashed its 2012 revenue forecast due to an already weak
outlook for technology spending this year worsened.
Lenovo's Hong Kong-listed shares have fallen 10.6 percent in
the first half of the year, lagging the main Hang Seng Index's
2.8 percent loss.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Ken
Wills)