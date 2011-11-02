Lenovo Q2 net profit up 88 pct, beats forecast

HONG KONG Nov 2 Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No.2 PC brand, posted a better-than-expected 88 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by acquisitions and an increase in sales in emerging markets such as China.

Net profit at the Chinese PC maker totalled $143.92 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $76.59 million a year earlier.

The result beat an average profit forecast of $118.3 million from eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lenovo, which overtook Dell Inc in the third quarter to claim the No.2 spot and trails Hewlett-Packard Co , had reported that its net profit nearly double in the first quarter and more than triple in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Chris Lewis)