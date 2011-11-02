Lenovo claims No.2 spot in China tablet PC sector

HONG KONG Nov 2 Lenovo Group Ltd , the
world's No.2 PC brand, said on Wednesday that it has become the
No.2 tablet PC vendor in China with an 8.4 percent market share,
as PC makers try to grab more business in the fast-growing
mobile devices sector.
The comments were made during a presentation after the
Chinese PC maker announced an 88 percent rise in second-quarter
profit, beating expectations and helped by acquisitions and an
increase in sales in emerging markets such as China.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao; Editing by Chris
Lewis)