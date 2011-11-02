Lenovo claims No.2 spot in China tablet PC sector

HONG KONG Nov 2 Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No.2 PC brand, said on Wednesday that it has become the No.2 tablet PC vendor in China with an 8.4 percent market share, as PC makers try to grab more business in the fast-growing mobile devices sector.

The comments were made during a presentation after the Chinese PC maker announced an 88 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating expectations and helped by acquisitions and an increase in sales in emerging markets such as China. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao; Editing by Chris Lewis)