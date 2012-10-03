Lenovo to open first US PC plant, operation to start in 2013

HONG KONG Oct 3 Lenovo Group Ltd, the
world's No.2 PC maker, will open its first PC production plant
in the United States with operations expected to begin in 2013.
The Whitsett, North Carolina, facility will manufacture
Think-branded laptop and desktop PCs, tablets and servers aimed
at the U.S. market, Lenovo said in a statement late on Tuesday.
Lenovo did not provide any investment figures but said it
would create 115 jobs.
Over the past two years, Lenovo has invested in new plants
and manufacturing joint ventures in China, Brazil and now the
United States to produce PCs and mobile Internet devices such as
smartphones, it said.
Shares of Lenovo, which analysts said is set to overtake
Hewlett Packard Co later this year as the world's
largest PC maker, rose more than 2 percent in early trade in
Hong Kong on Wednesday to their highest in nearly a month,
outperforming the main Hang Seng Index's 0.7 percent
gain.