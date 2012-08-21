版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二 23:29 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: no negative rating impact on Leo-Mesdag

Aug 21 Leo Mesdag BV : * Moody's: no negative rating impact on leo-mesdag b.v. following the downgrade

of ing bank n.v

