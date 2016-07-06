Leonardo Finmeccanica to overhaul Boeing 787 supply chain

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
MILAN, July 6 Italian defence group Leonardo Finmeccanica said on Wednesday it intended to press ahead with overhauling the supply chain that produces parts for the Boeing 787 programme.
The state-controlled group supplies major segments of the 787 fusillage for Boeing.
Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday Boeing had written a letter to Leonardo Finmeccanica complaining of the quality of its production and delays in delivery.
A spokesman for the Italian company confirmed receipt of the letter.
In a note emailed to Reuters, Leonardo Finmeccanica acknowledged there had been problems in the past.
"A complete review of the supply chain has been carried out, including the insourcing of the most valuable parts of the production process," it said.
Boeing's high-tech 787 Dreamliner is facing slowing sales and needs to sell dozens of planes to help recover investments. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)