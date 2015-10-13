Houlihan Lokey to buy Leonardo & Co - source

FRANKFURT/MILAN Oct 13 U.S.-based investment bank Houlihan Lokey is close to buying Leonardo & Co, the financial advisory arm of Italy's Banca Leonardo, for a double-digit million euro amount, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The two parties have struck a preliminary agreement and negotiations are in the final stretch, the source said, adding that investment bank Jefferies had also been interested.

The source did not say when the deal would be finalised.

German business paper Handelsblatt had earlier reported that a deal had been agreed in principle, with final details to be hammered out by the end of the month.

Banca Leonardo and Houlihan Lokey both declined to comment.

Leonardo & Co consists of a holding company, controlled by Banca Leonardo, and a network of branches in countries including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with a focus on corporate finance, M&A, debt and equity advisory.

Parent Banca Leonardo is a private investment bank, founded in 1999. In 2006, it was acquired and recapitalised by a group of European investors led by former Lazard and Mediobanca banker Gerardo Bragiotti, who is currently Banca Leonardo's president.

Banca Leonardo's major shareholders include EXOR, the holding company for Italy's Agnelli family. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt and Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia in Milan; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Hugh Lawson)