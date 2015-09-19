Sierra Leone workers strike at Shandong's iron ore mine

FREETOWN, Sept 19 Hundreds of Sierra Leonean
workers at Shandong Steel's iron ore mine declared
an unlimited strike on Saturday, alleging unfair treatment, a
union leader said.
The Chinese firm, formerly a minority partner of African
Minerals in the African Minerals-run project, acquired full
ownership earlier this year and resumed operations in May.
Local workers at the site in the Tonokolili District in
central Sierra Leone have expressed dissatisfaction with
severance packages offered as the Chinese firm seeks to cut
costs amid low iron ore prices.
Chinese workers did not appear to be joining the strike.
"Some people opted to leave to our greatest surprise
they were only paid two months salary regardless of how many
years they had worked for the company," said union leader Thaimu
Bundu Conteh.
Some social security benefits had also not been paid, he
claimed. The company could not be reached for comment.
Sierra Leone had hoped the project will help kickstart the
West African country's economic recovery as it seeks to emerge
from a devastating Ebola epidemic.
Growth is expected to contract 21.5 percent this year due to
both Ebola and falling iron ore prices.
(Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Emma Farge)