BRIEF-Leonteq announces collaboration with Avaloq Group

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
June 13 Leonteq AG : * Announces collaboration with Avaloq Group * Says the core of cooperation should be expandable interface which will allow
financial institutions automation in processing of products * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------