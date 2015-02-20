版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 20日 星期五 22:16 BJT

MOVES-Leonteq hires Jeremy Ng from Goldman Sachs

Feb 20 Investment technology provider Leonteq AG hired Jeremy Ng from Goldman Sachs Group Inc as deputy chief executive at its Singapore office.

Jeremy Ng will be responsible for building the Swiss company's business in Hong Kong and Singapore.

He will report to David Schmid, chief executive of Leonteq Securities in Singapore. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐