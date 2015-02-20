MOVES-Leonteq hires Jeremy Ng from Goldman Sachs

BRIEF-Ford's China sales in April up 11 pct y/y
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
Feb 20 Investment technology provider Leonteq AG hired Jeremy Ng from Goldman Sachs Group Inc as deputy chief executive at its Singapore office.
Jeremy Ng will be responsible for building the Swiss company's business in Hong Kong and Singapore.
He will report to David Schmid, chief executive of Leonteq Securities in Singapore. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet took to the skies in Shanghai for its long-delayed maiden test flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.
* Q1 adj EBITDA up 8 pct at 612 mln eur vs poll avg 598 mln (Recasts lead, adds net income decline,)