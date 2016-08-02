UPDATE 2-Acquisitive Nidec snaps up another Emerson unit for $1.2 bln

(Adds comment from Emerson)
TOKYO Aug 2 Japan's Nidec Corp said it
would buy Emerson Electric Co's motors and electric
power generation unit for $1.2 billion, seeking to expand its
industrial and commercial businesses as the market for consumer
goods such as smartphones and laptops slows.
The purchase of Leroy-Somer builds on Nidec's previous
acquisitions of a separate Emerson motor-related business in
2010 as well as industrial motors maker Ansaldo Sistemi
Industriali S.p.A. and two other businesses in 2012.
Emerson said separately that proceeds from the sale will add
to its balance sheet providing increased capacity for strategic
investment.
Leroy-Somer has been designing and manufacturing motors and
alternators for the nuclear industry for more than 40 years,
according to the company's website.
Highly acquisitive Nidec said the business has a solid
customer base, particularly in Europe and North America. The
business booked sales of $1.67 billion in the year through
September, down from the previous year's $1.99 billion.
Private equity group Clayton Dubilier & Rice, Wolong
Electric and another Chinese company had shown
interest in bidding for Leroy-Somer, people with knowledge of
the matter had said.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Centerview Partners LLC
served as financial advisers to Emerson.
