UPDATE 2-Acquisitive Nidec snaps up another Emerson unit for $1.2 bln

(Adds comment from Emerson)

TOKYO Aug 2 Japan's Nidec Corp said it would buy Emerson Electric Co's motors and electric power generation unit for $1.2 billion, seeking to expand its industrial and commercial businesses as the market for consumer goods such as smartphones and laptops slows.

The purchase of Leroy-Somer builds on Nidec's previous acquisitions of a separate Emerson motor-related business in 2010 as well as industrial motors maker Ansaldo Sistemi Industriali S.p.A. and two other businesses in 2012.

Emerson said separately that proceeds from the sale will add to its balance sheet providing increased capacity for strategic investment.

Leroy-Somer has been designing and manufacturing motors and alternators for the nuclear industry for more than 40 years, according to the company's website.

Highly acquisitive Nidec said the business has a solid customer base, particularly in Europe and North America. The business booked sales of $1.67 billion in the year through September, down from the previous year's $1.99 billion.

Private equity group Clayton Dubilier & Rice, Wolong Electric and another Chinese company had shown interest in bidding for Leroy-Somer, people with knowledge of the matter had said.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Centerview Partners LLC served as financial advisers to Emerson. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Makiko Yamazaki and Arunima Banerjee; Editing by Stephen Coates, Edwina Gibbs and Shounak Dasgupta)