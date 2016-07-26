Nidec said to be frontrunner for Emerson's motor unit - sources

July 26 Japan's Nidec Corp is the leading bidder for Emerson Electric Co's motors and drives unit in a sale that may fetch about $1 billion, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters earlier reported that private equity group Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), as well as Wolong Electric and another Chinese company were conducting due diligence on Leroy-Somer and preparing to submit final bids this month.

Bloomberg first reported Nidec's interest in Emerson's unit and said a winner for the auction may be announced as soon as this week. (bloom.bg/2aurbBA) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)