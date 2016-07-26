UPDATE 2-Nidec seen as frontrunner for Emerson's motor unit - sources

(Adds Emerson Electric's comment)
By Arno Schuetze
July 26 Japan's Nidec Corp has emerged
as the frontrunner to buy Emerson Electric Co's motors
and drives unit in a deal estimated to be about $1 billion,
according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Reuters earlier reported that private equity group Clayton
Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), Wolong Electric and another
Chinese company were conducting due diligence on Leroy-Somer and
preparing to submit final bids this month.
Bloomberg first reported Nidec's interest in Emerson's unit
and said a winner for the auction may be announced as soon as
this week. (bloom.bg/2aurbBA)
Leroy-Somer has been designing and manufacturing motors and
alternators for the nuclear industry for more than 40 years,
according to the company's website.
U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric
said last year that it planned to spin off its network power
business, and would also explore "strategic alternatives" for
its motors and drives, power generation and remaining storage
businesses.
Emerson Electric declined to comment and Nidec could not be
reached outside business hours in Japan.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)