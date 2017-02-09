Britain's RPC Group to buy US-based Letica for up to $640 mln

BRIEF-PepsiCo says intention to sell up to all of 4.5% minority stake in Britvic plc - Bookrunner
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.
RPC will pay 391 million pounds upfront, while an additional 120 million pounds would be payable after meeting certain EBITDA targets over a two-year period, it said in a statement.
RPC also said it would raise gross proceeds of about 552 million pounds through a 1-for-4 rights issue.
RPC shares rose as much as 3 percent to a more than two-month high, before paring the gains. They were trading down 1.8 percent at 1040 pence at 0847 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.7983 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc
BENGALURU/DETROIT, May 25 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reshuffled senior management and brought back a former executive from Uber Technologies Inc, signaling its new chief executive officer will rely on tested company veterans to turn Ford around rather than outside talent.
TORONTO, May 25 Freeport McMoRan Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, said a "large number" of the approximately 4,000 workers at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia who failed to report for work have been deemed to have resigned.