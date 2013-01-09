Winter storm brings devastation to Syria and neighbours

* Syrians living in ruins, burning chairs and doors
* Roads in Lebanon washed away, electricity cut
* Worst storm in 20 years - Israel Meteorological Service
By Erika Solomon and Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Jan 9 The worst winter storm in two
decades has hit the eastern Mediterranean this week, bringing
destruction and death to Syria and its neighbours who are
already dealing with a refugee crisis from the country's civil
war.
Opposition activists in Syria, where war has forced hundreds
of thousands of people from their homes and cut off access to
food, fuel and power for cities and towns, say dozens of people
have died there in four days of relentless extreme weather.
At least 17 people have also died due to the storm in
Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Israel and the Palestinian territories.
Schools in some areas have been shut for days, refugee camps
flooded and villages isolated by closed roads.
Meteorological agencies in Israel and Lebanon both called it
the worst storm in 20 years.
Snowfall in the Syrian capital Damascus and the northern
city of Aleppo did not halt the fighting between rebels and
forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, which has killed more
than 60,000 people in the past 21 months.
Abu Othman, a Syrian opposition activist in the eastern
Damascus suburbs where temperatures reached minus 6 Celsius (22
Fahrenheit) on Tuesday night, said there had been no let up in
street fighting and shelling, although the weather had at least
halted air strikes by Assad's forces.
"Our conditions are getting worse and worse with this storm.
Everyone is freezing, there is nothing to heat ourselves with.
There is a growing food problem because all the rain and now
snow has made road conditions very dangerous," he said, speaking
over a satellite Internet connection.
In northern Syria, displaced civilians were sheltering in
caves to keep dry, said Fadi Yasin, an activist from the north
western Idlib province, one of the first areas where peaceful
protests turned into armed rebellion.
Some of thousands of people who lost their homes in shelling
or had fled fighting have moved into Syria's Dead Cities, 700
abandoned settlements from the Byzantine period, he said.
"They have taken plastic tarps and sheets to cover the
frames of old buildings and have been living there but obviously
it is dangerously cold to live there in a storm like this," he
said. "Few people have anything like fuel for heating, and many
just feel lucky to have blankets."
Families are burning doors and chairs to keep warm in the
absence of fuel in Aleppo, Syria's most populous city, now
largely in rebel hands, said Michal Przedalcki, from Czech
charity People In Need, working in northern Syria.
"Unfortunately I think it quite likely that people will die
from the severe weather conditions. Already people have not been
eating enough for several months, and that exposes their bodies
to more disease and infection, especially after also living
through weeks of cold conditions," he said.
REFUGEE TENTS FLOODED
More than 600,000 Syrian refugees have fled to neighbouring
countries exposed to the storm. Many in Lebanon and Jordan were
forced to move after their tents were flooded.
In Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, a makeshift camp of around 400
people was flooded and tents were wrecked when torrents of rain
surged into the area.
The Lebanese themselves are suffering, with many roads
washed away. Much of Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, wedged between high
mountains that separate Syria from the coast, has lost
electricity and phone service, and dozens of mountain villages
have been cut off from roads due to snow.
In Jordan's Zaatari camp, home to 30,000 Syrian refugees,
torrential rains flooded several hundred tents and forced
refugees to scramble for shelter in prefabricated caravans.
Hundreds of residents were moved to a school building and
trailers after water flooded their tents and damaged belongings.
"I call upon anyone who has a conscience. We want heaters
for our children. Many people have moved into caravans to
shelter their children from the cold and from the flooding. The
living conditions are horrible," said Um Bilal, holding a bucket
to empty water from her tent.
In a makeshift camp in Qobbat Beshomra on Lebanon's
Mediterranean coast, the tent that Sayyad Ali, 27, built from
plastic sheeting to protect his family was scant shield against
rain, wind and hail whipping in from the sea.
"It's like we've returned to ancient times," Ali said as
rain pelted the tent's roof. "We're living without electricity,
without water, without anything."
HAIL AND SNOW
The Israel Meteorological Service said the storm, which
hardly let up since Sunday, had brought the most rainfall and
the most straight days of heavy rain in 20 years. The Lebanese
Meteorological Agency said that only a month of straight rain in
1992 top this weeks rainfall.
Snow was expected on Wednesday in Jerusalem, and municipal
authorities ordered schools closed at noon.
Ofir Gendelman, a spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu, tweeted: "Hail in Tel Aviv, 1 foot of snow
expected today in Jerusalem. Lake Kinneret (the Sea of Galilee)
is filling up after years of drought. Who can ask for more?"
In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, two women travelling in a
Palestinian taxi in the Tulkarm area were swept away by the
flood and were found dead on Wednesday morning. And in Gaza, one
Palestinian died and others were wounded when a tunnel collapsed
along the border with Egypt due to floods, local residents and
medics said.
In Hadera, a city 45 km (28 miles) north of Tel Aviv, some
2,500 homes were without electricity. On Tuesday night rescue
workers used rubber rafts to navigate flooded streets and
evacuate people from flooded houses.
Turkish Airlines cancelled hundreds of flights. All schools
were closed in many northern and eastern parts of Turkey as well
as in Istanbul where a passenger bus skidded off an icy road
into a lake in Istanbul late on Tuesday, injuring 30 passengers.
The government also issued warnings about natural gas leaks
as people try to heat their homes, after 8 people died from
poisoning in their sleep over the past week, a regular
occurrence during cold snaps in Turkey.
Television channels and radios made frequent reminders on
the issue and also called on animal-loving Turks to leave bread
crumbs and wheat outside their houses to prevent animal deaths.