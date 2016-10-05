Level 3 problem sparks temporary outage for some U.S. telecomms

Oct 4 A technical problem at Level 3
Communications Inc caused an outage for some of its
North American telecommunication company customers on Tuesday
morning, Level 3 said.
The issue was a "configuration error" that was resolved at
around 11:30 a.m. ET, Stephanie Walkenshaw, a spokeswoman for
the telecommunications and internet service provider, said in an
email. She declined to say how long the incident lasted or which
customers were involved.
Downdetector.com, which measures network outages based on
customer complaints and other data, said that carriers affected
included AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc,
Sprint Corp, Comcast Corp, T-Mobile US Inc
and Level 3 itself, with problems lasting an hour or
more.
T-Mobile CEO John Legere told customers on Twitter that the
outage was linked to "a third party landline voice provider
impacting all carriers" and noted that Level 3 fixed the issue
in a later Tweet.
A Comcast spokesman confirmed the outage and said it
affected a small number of customers who were dialing toll free
numbers and that its own toll free line for Xfinity customers
was unaffected. Walkenshaw declined to comment.
