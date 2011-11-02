UPDATE 1-Level 3 posts wider loss on higher costs, charge

* Q3 rev $947 mln vs est $942.1 mln

* Q3 adj EPS $1.75 vs est $1.55

Nov 2 Level 3 Communications Inc's third-quarter revenue topped market expectations but the online content delivery provider's loss widened on higher expenses and charges related to its Global Crossing deal.

The company posted a net loss of $207 million, or $1.75 a share, after adjusting for a 1 for 15 reverse stock split.

The network provider completed the $1.9 billion Global Crossing purchase last month and is looking to cut jobs as part of its integration plans.

For the quarter, analysts had expected a loss of $1.55 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $947 million, above expectations of $942.1 million.

Shares of the company closed at $25.39 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore)