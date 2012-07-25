版本:
Level 3 2nd-qtr loss narrows

July 25 Online content delivery company Level 3 Communications Inc's second-quarter loss narrowed as customers placed more orders for its network services offerings.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company posted a loss of $62 million, or 29 cents per share, on revenue of $1.59 billion.

