Level 3 2nd-qtr loss narrows

BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at February 28, 2017 of $120.2 billion and total assets of $159.5 billion
July 25 Online content delivery company Level 3 Communications Inc's second-quarter loss narrowed as customers placed more orders for its network services offerings.
The Broomfield, Colorado-based company posted a loss of $62 million, or 29 cents per share, on revenue of $1.59 billion.
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort