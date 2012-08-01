New Issue-Level 3 Financing sells $775 mln in notes

Aug 1 Level 3 Financing Inc on Wednesday sold $775 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $400 million. The issue is guaranteed by Level 3 Communications. Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LEVEL 3 FINANCING AMT $775 MLN COUPON 7 PCT MATURITY 6/1/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/1/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/6/2012 S&P TRIPLE-C SPREAD 549 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS