New Issue-Level 3 Financing sells $775 mln in notes

Aug 1 Level 3 Financing Inc on
Wednesday sold $775 million of senior unsecured notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $400 million.
The issue is guaranteed by Level 3 Communications.
Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley,
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: LEVEL 3 FINANCING
AMT $775 MLN COUPON 7 PCT MATURITY 6/1/2020
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/1/2012
MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/6/2012
S&P TRIPLE-C SPREAD 549 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS