Leverage rule adds new threat to liquidity

(This article first appeared in the August 3 edition of the
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
By Alex Chambers
LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - The sudden decision by regulators to
focus on bank leverage ratios will hobble the industry's core
trading businesses, dramatically slash the liquidity available
in the capital markets, and bring about the most sweeping
changes to investment banking seen in a generation.
After all the fretting over Dodd-Frank and levels of bank
capital, and all the talk about reviving Glass-Steagall, at the
end of the day the Basel Committee has put aside some three
decades of oversight based on risk-weighted assets in favour of
a blunt measure of total leverage - with all kinds of unintended
consequences the likely result.
The shift in regulatory focus introduces an incentive to
scale back on traditionally low-risk activities, while
encouraging relatively greater appetite for higher-risk assets.
Curtailing traditional market-making in fixed-income
products will limit the ability of banks to dampen bouts of
volatility. The inevitable reduction in bank balance sheets, and
the capital deployed for clients, will have a decidedly negative
impact on economic activity. And some banks will abandon parts
of their business altogether.
"For those banks that find they do not have the scale
sufficient to make the economics work in low margin flow
sectors, they'll decide the return on capital is not there to
sustain them," said Chris Murphy, global head of rates and
credit at UBS.
Caught off-guard
Pressure from the SNB to deleverage led UBS to wind down its
fixed income operation last year. The bank cut the funded
balance sheet at its investment bank from more than SFr500bn 12
months ago to less than SFr200bn now. The question is whether
others, caught off-guard by this sudden shift, will have to
follow suit.
Royal Bank of Canada last week abandoned a three-year-long
effort to build a European government bond-trading business. The
bank did not blame the new leverage ratio proposal, but still it
decided there were better places to deploy its capital - and it
is not alone.
The head of markets at a major investment bank, who had been
considering building out his firm's government bond business
this year, also said that the leverage proposal had forced him
to decide against doing so.
Under the new proposal, which is out for consultation until
September, the new leverage ratio denominator looks at the
funded balance sheet - including things such as government bonds
and repos, plus add-ons for gross derivatives exposure and
unfunded loan commitments. The new methodology forces banks to
hold capital against all assets.
"If you're looking at gross assets, then what were zero
risk-weighted assets may be less compelling," said Charlie
Berman, vice-chairman of debt capital markets at Barclays.
"There is the potential for this to have a significant
impact on how investors view and manage their government bond
holdings."
Of course, many would argue that banks holding less
inventory is a good thing, and that it could be positive for
their credit profile. No longer would bouts of prolonged
volatility be followed by hundreds of millions of mark-to-market
losses from banks inventories.
"There are some businesses that are balance sheet-intensive
but also very low margin," said Bridget Gandy, head of financial
institutions at Fitch. She said that liquidity portfolios and
repos were two things that stood out on the large securities
firms' balance sheets in this regard.
"They have to hold minimum levels [of liquidity] and are
finding it expensive to fund government bonds," she said. "There
is very little spread on these applying a capital charge
will further disincentivise holdings."
Repo repositioned
Repos in fact may be one of the areas most affected by the
proposed Basel changes. The sector features especially big
numbers and very thin margins.
According to JP Morgan analysts, repos in the US, Europe and
Japan make up a US$6.8trn market - or around 10% of the US$77trn
reported assets of G4 commercial banks. But under current
accounting rules, much of this US$6.8trn does not show up as
assets in G4 banks.
The analysts argue that the new rules will mean that the LRD
exposure measure (the denominator of the ratio) would increase
by more than US$6trn, potentially creating an additional capital
requirement of US$180bn for the G4 if a 3% minimum capital
requirement was applied.
"I'm more concerned fundamentally with what this will mean
for the repo market," said Murphy at UBS. "It is going to be
under real pressure."
In fact, liquidity is already starting to dry up in the term
repo markets. Traders wishing to fund positions in short-term
dates still have liquidity, but there is little being quoted for
repos out past three months - a highly unusual situation and one
that is a function of dealers not wanting to tie up balance
sheets for too long.
A big fear in the market is that the same could happen to
short-dated repo. That would mean participants could only trade
from a long-only perspective and could result in a global
squeeze.
"Given the importance of repo to the functioning of global
liquidity in the financial system, that could create a major
problem for the world economy," Murphy said. "The inability to
turn highly rated securities into cash is going to be a big
issue for the global economy."
How to cope
Banks have several ways of dealing with the potential impact
on high-volume activities such as trading high-grade corporate
credit as well as government securities. But there seems little
doubt that the changes will affect their bottom lines.
"There is no question that this is a re-orientation of the
fixed-income business to a new regulatory front," said the chief
operating officer of a European investment bank.
"Profitability could be reduced," he said. "You can have
more equity allocated to the business - therefore reducing the
returns and profitability - or take another approach by reducing
the size of the business dealing with the denominator."
Either way, that would mean dealers making less liquidity
available to the markets - which in turn would make financing
more expensive.
"Market liquidity is just one of the things being affected,"
said Berman at Barclays.
"It's generally agreed that several risks were not correctly
priced in the run up to the crash. The whole thrust of Basel III
and [the EU's implementation of the Basel III rules] CRD IV is
not just to recognise these risks, but for banks to actually
levy the charges and users to pay them," he said.
"An obvious area affected is long-dated cross-currency
swaps, where many providers will simply stop providing this
option. It will still be possible to do it, but it will in
general cost a lot more than it did 10 years ago."
Whither liquidity?
In June, the global markets got a taste of what can happen
when liquidity disappears. The US new issue market shut after
the benchmark US Treasury 10-year went from 2.2% to 2.60% in
four trading sessions.
"Unless we're going to move into a buy-and-hold world,
market liquidity matters," said Richie Prager, head of trading
and liquidity strategies at BlackRock.
"I don't think the market wants to commit to a buy-and-hold
model. Asset managers and issuers alike need liquidity. Issuers
need capital to be available, while investors want to be able to
adjust their portfolios."
Corporate bond investors are already concerned at the
current inadequacies in secondary market liquidity, and fear
what happens when interest rates spike and seemingly everyone in
the world tries to push the sell button at the same time.
"These exogenous factors - regulations curtailing
risk-taking, rules increasing capital at the banks - are all
well and good, but the reality is they're attacking the
principal model in fixed income," Prager said.
Most bankers will concede that the amount of outright
capital committed to trading and holding risk is minimal
compared with the market's heyday.
Few are shedding any tears for the broker-dealers and the
changes to their business model, but these moves worry investors
and could hit sectors that matter to regulators - such as
government bond auctions and trading.
There is some hope that other changes starting to sweep the
industry, such as moving to central clearing and trading
instruments at exchanges, could prove to be a lifeline for plain
vanilla trading activity.
But overall the market structures needed are still nowhere
near ready. And in the meantime, the proposals coming from the
Basel Committee look set to dwarf any would-be improvements in
market functioning elsewhere. According to the old adage,
liquidity is never there when you need it. The shadow cast by
the new regulations suggests that, in future, liquidity will
hardly ever be there at all.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Marc Carnegie, Matthew
Davies)