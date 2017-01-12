LPC: US market expects more leveraged M&A in 2017

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 12 Bankers and investors are
expecting US merger and acquisition (M&A) activity to pick up in
2017 as fiscal stimulus, tax reform and other policies
supporting economic growth are introduced by President-elect
Donald Trump and the new Republican administration.
This could make 2017 one of the biggest years ever for
leveraged buyouts, according to Brendan Dillon, co-head of
global leveraged finance at UBS.
"In terms of the LBO space, I think there's going to be a
ton of activity," Dillon said.
Leveraged loan bankers and investors are hoping that a
pro-business environment and stronger economy will stimulate
private equity buyouts in 2017 after focusing on refinancing and
repricing existing deals in 2016.
"The new administration is saying the right things. There's
no shortage of money to make acquisitions. It's about creating
the environment where M&A can get done. That's why I think the
proposed regulation changes are positive," said a second senior
banker who works on private equity financing.
Lending to private equity buyouts almost doubled
year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2016 to US$37.1bn from
US$19.7bn in 2015 after a flurry of dealmaking followed the US
election in early November.
The combination of a new Republican president and a
Republican Senate and House of Representatives that are both
pushing for growth is expected to move the economic focus from
monetary policy to fiscal policy and put fiscal stimulus and tax
reform at the top of the agenda and regulatory change is also on
the cards, bankers, lawyers and investors said.
"This handoff from monetary to fiscal is a very powerful
change in the way capital is being allocated and earned," said
Mark Okada, chief investment officer of Highland Capital
Management.
This sea change would benefit risk assets, and further boost
demand for leveraged loans, which increased last year as
investors tried to buy floating rate loans to hedge against
future interest rate rises.
"That's going to be very bullish for risk assets. It's going
to take a long time for all this to materialize, but it does
change the way someone like me looks at the world," Okada said.
SHORT OF PAPER
The US leveraged loan market saw a shortage of supply in
2016. Leveraged M&A dipped by 18.3% to US$270.4bn from US$331bn
in 2015, according to data from Thomson Reuters LPC, while
investor interest in loans soared as volume recovered throughout
the year after a particularly quiet first quarter.
Demand climbed as December's US interest rate rise drew
nearer, boosted by rising loan fund inflows and higher rates of
CLO creation in the second half of the year. In the week ending
December 7, investors added US$1.8bn into loan funds, the
highest figure since August 2013. The four-week moving average
for loan fund inflows was US$1.2bn on January 4, although only
US$865m was placed into loan funds for the week ending January
4.
The focus on existing deals in 2016 pushed refinancing
volume 7.7% higher to US$362bn, compared to US$336.2bn in 2015,
but the balance is expected to shift back to new M&A this year
as Donald Trump nominates and appoints deal-friendly Wall Street
veterans to his cabinet.
Higher equity valuations after the US election will continue
to favor leveraged corporate buyers that can outbid private
equity firms, including UnitedHealth Group Inc's US$2.3bn
purchase of Surgical Care Affiliate Inc, which was announced on
January 9, but more new private equity buyouts could be seen in
2017.
Multiple auctions are in process, including a few very large
sponsored deals that could be announced in the first quarter, a
leveraged finance lawyer said. Private equity firm Onex is
reported looking to sell USI Insurance Services for as much as
US$4bn, Reuters reported.
More new private equity buyouts could be seen particularly
in sectors that could benefit from the change of administration
which could encourage M&A activity. Pharmaceuticals, defense and
business services could fare better, as well as technology,
although prolific tech issuers could be forced to pay higher
rates to get deals done, Dillon said, as investors already have
high exposure to the sector.
"I think that the big difference between the last
administration and now is that there will be a major shifting of
priorities, including certain sectors falling out of favor and
others becoming more attractive; and that makes for increased
activity and repositioning which fit very well with the
sponsored finance universe," Dillon said.
The tone in the fourth quarter of 2016 was stronger than a
year earlier, when falling oil prices boosted volatility and
raised fears over the economy and some buyout loans, including
the financing for software company Veritas, the largest buyout
of 2015, struggled to syndicate and were stuck in the market.
Investor demand is showing no sign of dropping and with
confidence in the strength of the economy high, investors are
more bullish about M&A prospects in 2017.
"As long as the financial markets are accommodative, I would
anticipate that transaction flow will continue," a CLO investor
said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Tessa Walsh)