UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
Feb 7 Levi Strauss & Co saw quarterly profit fall by nearly half as price rises were not enough to offset cotton costs, and the jeans maker also had to discount to keep up with competition.
For the fourth quarter ended Nov. 27, the company made $44 million, down from the $86 million it made in the same quarter the year before.
It also saw a $32 million increase in income tax expense.
Revenue grew 4 percent to $1.34 billion.
Levi Strauss is a private company, but reports quarterly results because it has publicly held debt.
It ended the fiscal year with net debt of $1.8 billion compared with $1.6 billion at the end of 2010.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 London copper held its ground on Tuesday, near its highest in a week, supported by supply concerns amid industrial action in Chile and an Indonesian export permit dispute.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million