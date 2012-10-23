版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's revises Levi Strauss outlook to positive

Oct 23 Levi Strauss and Co : * Moody's revises Levi Strauss & co.'s rating outlook to positive * Rpt-moody's revises levi strauss & co.'s rating outlook to positive

