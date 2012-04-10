Levi Strauss profit rises with price increases

UPDATE 1-On Deck Capital posts wider loss; to cut jobs
Feb 16 Marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc reported a bigger loss for the fifth straight quarter and said it would reduce headcount by 11 percent.
April 10 Levi Strauss & Co on Tuesday reported higher quarterly profit, after the denim jeans maker raised prices to offset higher cotton costs.
Net income for the privately held company rose 21 percent to $49 million in its fiscal first quarter, ended on February 26.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.17 billion.
* Pool Corporation reports record 2016 results and provides 2017 earnings guidance
* United Fire Group, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results