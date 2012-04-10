版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 11日 星期三 03:19 BJT

Levi Strauss profit rises with price increases

April 10 Levi Strauss & Co on Tuesday reported higher quarterly profit, after the denim jeans maker raised prices to offset higher cotton costs.

Net income for the privately held company rose 21 percent to $49 million in its fiscal first quarter, ended on February 26.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.17 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐