TRLPC: Leveraged lending pulls US syndicated loan volume down 6% in 2015

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 4 Market volatility spurred by
swooning oil prices, as well as regulatory constraints and
uncertainty over the timing of Federal Reserve rate hikes,
tugged U.S. syndicated lending down by 6% last year to US$2trn.
Leveraged lending led the downturn, sinking by 17% and
offsetting the 4% rise to a record volume of investment-grade
loans backing a spate of mega-mergers, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
A conservative approach by lenders and investors biased
toward higher-quality loans will extend at least into the early
months of the New Year, investors and analysts said.
Adherence to regulatory guidelines, designed to thwart
systemic risks by curbing the amount of debt taken in leveraged
buyouts (LBOs), has taken hold, keeping total leverage
relatively low.
In recent months, investors have expressed worries about
market turmoil by selling high-yield debt. Fund managers needing
to raise money to fulfill redemptions have been unloading their
more liquid assets, including better quality loans.
It was a tale of two loan markets last year, where credit
quality was paramount to access funding, another trend that will
persist.
"If a deal has what people view as good credit quality,
where there are no concerns about the quality of the business,
we see those deals getting done," said John Sherman, a managing
director at DDJ Capital Management. "Those companies that have
secular risks or other business risks that investors identify,
people are just avoiding those at all costs."
Investment-grade syndicated lending climbed 4% to an
all-time high US$873bn, propelled by record merger and
acquisition financing, while leveraged lending sank 17% to
US$783bn.
LBO loan issuance slid by 22% in 2015 to US$73.4bn.
"We believe the trend will be toward higher quality
credits," said Richard Kurth, co-head of leveraged credit at GLG
Silvermine.
"Our read on the new issuance calendar in Q1 is plus or
minus US$60bn of leveraged loans for M&A, which is fairly
robust," he said. "There's plenty of capital around, which is
the underlying theme."
EXITS TURN TO ENTRANCES
Now that the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in
December for the first time in almost a decade, investors in
loans, pegged to floating rates, are eager for clues about the
pace of future rate hikes.
Retail investors in bank loan funds and exchange traded
funds (ETFs) ran for the exits through most of last year, in the
absence of Fed hikes. These investors withdrew more than US$20bn
after yanking out almost US$24bn in 2014, according to Lipper.
Still, leveraged loans outperformed high-yield bonds.
Average total returns fell 0.88% for loans last year, while
falling 3.9% for high-yield bonds, said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of
Americas Research at Lipper.
High-yield bonds are more exposed than loans to troubled
energy companies. U.S. oil prices have fallen by about
three-quarters since the summer of 2013, eating into the
profitability of oil and gas companies. Investors are also
broadly worried that rising rates will boost corporate defaults.
"If rotating out of high yield, we think consideration
should be given to leveraged loans, especially with the rate
movement we're likely to get from the Fed," said Kurth. "For a
new investor coming into leveraged loans it's potentially a nice
entry point."
Renewed retail buying as the Fed keeps raising rates would
help offset the slump in Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO)
fund creation spurred by risk retention rules that become
effective at year end.
Issuance of CLO funds leading up to the rules, which force
the biggest buyers of leveraged loans to hold a stake of their
deals, shrank by 20% last year to US$98.4bn.
In addition to monitoring the pace of rate hikes, investors
seek some stability in commodities and broader markets before
committing to higher-risk deals. Year-end volatility hung up a
handful of leverage loans still awaiting syndication.
Separately, there are at least half a dozen new-build U.S.
construction power project financings in the GE Energy Financial
Services pipeline for various clients coming to market this
year, said Don Kyle, senior managing director at GE Energy
Financial Services, the energy investment unit of GE. Financing
volumes might rise slightly, between equity and debt
investments, from each of the two prior years.
Most of these multi-year projects are being financed by
banks using delayed draw construction loans, where pricing has
been "pretty stable," Kyle said.
The broader M&A leveraged loan space, however, has been
extremely sensitive to commodities among other risks. "This
segment is looking for a number of things to stabilize: oil and
gas prices - it wouldn't hurt to have a cold spell - the
wind-down in CLO creation and outflows from funds. Improved
technicals are needed."
(Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)