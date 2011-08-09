UPDATE 2-Lexicon Pharma's tumor drug shows positive results

* Says drug well-tolerated in patients
Aug 9 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc said
on Tuesday its experimental drug reduced symptoms related with
tumors in small intestine, colon, appendix and lungs in a
mid-stage study.
The drug, LX1032 or telotristat etiprate, is designed to
treat carcinoid syndrome -- a group of symptoms associated with
tumors that usually originate from the gastrointestinal tract.
The primary endpoint of the study was safety and
tolerability. Efficacy measures included change in bowel
movement frequency, relief of symptoms, and reduction in
serotonin synthesis.
"The Phase 2 data clearly shows a reduction in bowel
movements and symptom relief in a population that has exhausted
all standard-of-care treatment options," Chief Medical Officer
Pablo Lapuerta said.
Excess production of serotonin -- a compound found in the
pineal gland, blood platelets, the digestive tract and the brain
-- may lead to carcinoid syndrome.
It is characterized by severe diarrhea and flushing episodes
with long-term consequences including malnutrition, heart
disease and death.
Lexicon's drug is designed to reduce excess serotonin
production.
The company said the drug was well tolerated in 23 patients
with carcinoid syndrome who did not respond to currently
available therapy.
Adverse events in the study were usually mild to moderate
with similar frequencies between the treatment and placebo
groups, the company said.
Lexicon said it intends to discuss a late-stage study
development plan for the drug with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
Separately, preliminary data from an ongoing study of the
drug in Europe showed that 5 out of 6 patients with carcinoid
syndrome experienced 30 percent reductions in bowel movement
frequency.
Shares of the Woodlands, Texas-based company closed at $1.40
on Monday on Nasdaq.
