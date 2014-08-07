版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 7日 星期四 14:15 BJT

BRIEF-Lexmark buys additional ReadSoft shares

Aug 7 Lexmark International Inc : * Lexmark buys additional ReadSoft shares * Current owners' commitments to sell shares and Lexmark acquisitions of shares correspond to 31.9 percent of the shares and 49.6 percent of the votes in ReadSoft
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐