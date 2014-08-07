BRIEF-Lexmark buys additional ReadSoft shares

BRIEF-Aon says part of UK probe into aviation insurance broking
* Says working with financial conduct authority on investigation into conduct in aviation broking sector
Aug 7 Lexmark International Inc : * Lexmark buys additional ReadSoft shares * Current owners' commitments to sell shares and Lexmark acquisitions of shares correspond to 31.9 percent of the shares and 49.6 percent of the votes in ReadSoft
LONDON, April 21 European shares advanced in early deals on Friday, though France's benchmark CAC 40 declined slightly ahead of the first round of voting in the French presidential election.
LONDON, April 21 British sportswear retailer Sports Direct has entered the U.S. market by buying 50 stores trading as Bob's Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports at a cost of $101 million, it said on Friday.