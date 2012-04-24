版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 19:18 BJT

Lexmark posts lower 1st-qtr

April 24 Printer maker Lexmark International Inc posted lower quarterly results on higher restructuring charges.

Net income for the company, which had said in January it will slash 625 jobs globally, fell to $61 million, or 84 cents per share, from $83 million, or $1.04 per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter fell to $992.5 million from $1.03 billion last year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐