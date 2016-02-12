Printer maker Lexmark wins patent case against cartridge reseller

Heineken in advanced talks to buy Kirin's Brazilian unit - Valor
BRASILIA, Jan 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in advanced talks to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.
NEW YORK Feb 12 A printer cartridge reseller infringed the patent rights of Lexmark International Inc when it imported back into the United States Lexmark's toner products first sold abroad, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.
In a victory that reinforces U.S. patent owners' ability to control the use of their products after they are sold, the court also found Impression Products Inc liable for selling refurbished Lexmark cartridges that were originally marketed for a single use under its return and recycle program. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
COPENHAGEN, Jan 19 Facebook will build a new data centre in the Danish city of Odense, the California-based tech company said at a press conference with local authorities, only the third such facility outside of the United States.
