CORRECTED-Consortium led by China's Apex Technology to buy Lexmark for $3.6 bln

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
(Corrects Lexmark's closing share price to $34.66 instead of $34.32 billion and corrects premium to 16.8 percent instead of 18 percent, paragraph 2)
April 19 Printer maker Lexmark International Inc has agreed to be acquired by a group of investors led by China-based Apex Technology Co Ltd and PAG Asia Capital in a deal valued at $3.6 billion net of cash, the company said.
Lexmark shareholders will get $40.50 for each share held representing a premium of 16.8 percent to Tuesday's close of $34.66.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Apex Technology, that manufactures ink cartridge chips, was in negotiations to buy Lexmark. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.