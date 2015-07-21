UPDATE 2-Printer maker Lexmark's forecast misses estimates; shares slip

(Adds analyst comment, details, updates share movement)

July 21 Printer maker Lexmark International Inc forecast third-quarter profit well below Wall Street's estimates and said it would cut about 500 jobs as it absorbs recently acquired businesses.

The company's shares fell more than 11 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Lexmark has been aggressively cutting costs to counter falling sales as consumers increasingly shift to mobile devices and companies reduce printing to cut costs.

The company said on Tuesday it would incur a total pretax cost of about $55 million related to the jobcuts, which affect about 4 percent of its workforce.

"The restructuring was expected ... It sounds like they are trying to position 2016 as a recovery year," Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross said.

Lexmark said the restructuring is expected to generate $2 million savings in 2015 and annualized savings of $65 million beginning in 2017.

The company completed the acquisition of customer management software maker Kofax Ltd in a $1 billion deal in May. It also said in September that it would pay about $251 million to buy Sweden's ReadSoft.

Lexmark forecast third-quarter profit, excluding items, of between 51 cents and 61 cents, well below the average analyst estimate of 89 cents per share.

For the second quarter, the company reported a net loss of $36.3 million, or 59 cents per share, compared with a net income of $37.5 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating expenses jumped 32 percent to $381.3 million.

The results were hurt by an 11 percent decline in revenue in its imaging solutions and services business, which includes monochrome and color laser printers and services covering the company's printing products.

Excluding items, the company earned 97 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 82 cents per share on revenue of $896.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Lexington, Kentucky-based company were trading at $42 before the opening bell. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)