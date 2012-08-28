版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 18:10 BJT

Lexmark to restructure business, cut 1700 jobs

Aug 28 Printer maker Lexmark International Inc said it will cut about 1,700 jobs as it stops manufacturing inkjet hardware supplies.

The company said it is working with its strategic advisors to explore the sale of its inkjet-related technologies.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐