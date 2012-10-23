版本:
Lexmark revenue falls on weak printer sales

Oct 23 Lexmark International Inc reported a 1 0 percent decline in revenue on tepid sales of its printers in a weak economy.

The company barely broke even in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $67 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $919 million f r om $1.03 billion.

