Lexmark's quarterly profit falls on higher taxes

Jan 29 Printer maker Lexmark International Inc quarterly profit fell 91 percent due to higher-than-expected taxes.

Net income fell to $6.3 million, or 10 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $69.3 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $967.4 million from $1.06 billion a year earlier.

Fourth-quarter earnings per share were impacted by 25 cents, or $17 million, from higher taxes, the company said.