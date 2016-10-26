LG Chem to enter U.S. home battery market with Sunrun deal

Oct 26 LG Chem Ltd, the world's
largest automotive battery maker, will enter the fledgling U.S.
market for home energy storage through a partnership with
rooftop solar company Sunrun Inc, the companies said on
Wednesday.
The move will put LG in direct competition with electric car
maker Tesla Motors Inc, which unveiled its own home
battery packs, called Powerwalls, last year. Sunrun
has been using Tesla batteries in its home storage systems in
Hawaii since earlier this year, and this deal will add LG to its
list of suppliers.
Financial terms were not disclosed. The agreement is not
exclusive to either party, Sunrun said.
"Tesla makes all the headlines, but LG manufactures most of
the lithium ion batteries," Sunrun Executive Chairman Ed Fenster
said in an interview. LG's entry into the market will help bring
down battery prices and help them make economic sense for more
households, he added.
The deal comes as Tesla is planning to buy Sunrun's bigger
rival, SolarCity Corp, as part of its bid to sell a
fossil fuel-free lifestyle in which people can have solar panels
on their roofs generating electricity to power their homes,
charge home battery packs and recharge their electric car
batteries.
Home battery systems allow customers to store solar power
generated during the day for use after sunset. Eventually, as
utilities move to charging higher rates for power used in the
evening, when demand is greatest, the batteries could bring
customers significant savings. Battery packs can also serve as a
backup power source in case of an outage.
Sunrun currently offers batteries with its solar
installations only in Hawaii, where sky-high power prices make
such systems economically attractive. The batteries have enabled
many residents there to supply all their own electricity needs
without relying on the grid.
Most of Sunrun's battery systems are deployed through leases
or power purchase agreements, which allow consumers to use the
technology by paying a monthly fee and avoiding a large upfront
cost.
In addition to Sunrun customers, LG Chem's batteries will be
available to the entire solar industry through AEE Solar,
Sunrun's solar products distribution arm.
