LG Chem denies media report of a $6.2 bln Volkswagen battery deal

SEOUL, June 13 South Korean battery maker LG
Chem Ltd denied on Tuesday a media report that it
has signed a 7 trillion won ($6.20 billion) deal to supply
electric vehicle batteries for Volkswagen AG.
The DongA Ilbo newspaper reported on Tuesday that LG Chem
would be the battery supplier for Volkswagen's Modular Electric
Drive project. The report did not cite any direct sources.
"No contract has been agreed on," LG Chem said in a
regulatory filing.
The firm declined to comment on whether it was in talks with
Volkswagen to supply batteries for the project named in the
DongA report. Volkswagen could not be immediately reached for
comment.
LG Chem already supplies batteries to Volkswagen as well as
other major carmakers such as General Motors Co and
Renault SA.
LG's shares were up 1.4 percent in early Tuesday trade,
compared with a 0.3 percent rise for the broader market.
($1 = 1,129.6000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen
Coates)