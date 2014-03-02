LG Chem CEO says mulls electric car battery plant in China

SEOUL, March 2 Chief executive of LG Chem
said that the South Korean company was considering
building an electric vehicle battery plant in China, expecting
Beijing's efforts to tackle air pollution to drive demand.
Park Jin-soo also said LG Chem, which currently supplies
electric-car batteries for General Motors Co's Volt and
Renault cars, will double the number of its customers
to 20 in the near future.
"We are considering it (the China car battery plant), which
should be in line with market demand," Park said at a press
briefing on Friday embargoed until Sunday morning.
LG Chem currently has a factory in Nanjing, China producing
small batteries for smartphones and other mobile devices, and
Park said the firm is looking at not only Nanjing and other
sites for the potential car battery factory.
China's Finance Ministry said last month it will extend a
programme of subsidies for buyers of electric-powered vehicles
after the current subsidy regime, part of efforts to combat
pollution in cities, expires in 2015.
The subsidies were designed to help China meet a goal of
putting half a million new-energy vehicles, defined as
all-electric battery vehicles and heavily electrified "near
all-electric" plug-in hybrids, on the road by 2015 and 5 million
by 2020.
LG Chem's crosstown rival, Samsung SDI, said in
January that it will form a joint venture in China to spend $600
million on building a car battery plant in Xi'an, Shaanxi
province, by next year and on other electric car battery-related
businesses over the next five years.