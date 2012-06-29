LG Int'l drops bid for Peabody's Australian coal mine

SEOUL, June 29 South Korea's LG International has dropped its bid for the Wilkie Creek coal mine in Australia owned by U.S. miner Peabody Energy Corp.

"We participated in the preliminary bidding, but our internal review has since concluded that the mine's business prospects did not meet our expectations," LG said in a statement on Friday.

Peabody decided late last year to sell the mine, valued at around $500 million, as it aimed to focus instead on the assets it acquired with its $5 billion takeover of Macarthur Coal in Australia.