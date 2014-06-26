LG Display CEO says to consider investment to raise plastic OLED output

SEOUL, June 26 LG Display Co will
consider whether to make additional investments to boost
production capacity of plastic OLED displays for smartwatches
and smartphones, the company's chief executive said.
"We will consider during the second half of this year
whether to invest to add an additional production line (for the
screens)," LG Display quoted Chief Executive Han Sang-beom as
saying at a meeting with local reporters on Wednesday.
A source told Reuters last month that the South Korean firm
is the exclusive supplier of screens for the initial batch
production of Apple Inc's first smartwatch. LG Display
declined to comment on the matter.
