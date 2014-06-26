UPDATE 1-LG Display considers investment to boost plastic OLED production

* LG Display CEO says to consider plastic OLED investment in
H2
* Plastic OLED displays used for smartphones, smartwatches
(Adds details, comment from analyst)
SEOUL, June 26 LG Display Co said on
Thursday it is considering making investments to boost
production of plastic OLED displays ahead of an expected surge
in demand for wearable devices and smartphones.
"We will consider during the second half of this year
whether to invest to add an additional production line (for the
screens)," LG Display quoted Chief Executive Han Sang-beom as
saying at a meeting with reporters on Wednesday.
He did not comment on how much the company would invest.
Adoption of plastic OLED displays for mobile devices is
expected to pick up in part because they are lightweight and can
be curved to accommodate new forms of smartphones and
smartwatches.
While LG Display already supplies plastic OLED displays to
LG Electronics Inc, for the LG Group affiliate's
curved-display G Flex smartphone, the company said it would need
to expand production capacity to meet growing demand for new
handsets and wearable devices.
"(LG Display) will likely make additional investments based
on the change in the key specifications for mobile devices,"
Hana Daetoo Securities analyst Nam Dae-jong said.
A source told Reuters last month that the South Korean firm
is the exclusive supplier of screens for the initial batch
production of Apple Inc's first smartwatch, the face of
which will protrude slightly from the band and have an arched
shape. LG Display declined to comment on the matter.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)