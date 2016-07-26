UPDATE 1-LG Display to invest $1.75 bln for flexible OLED screens

* LG seeks to meet OLED demand from mobile devices
* LG building a new production line in South Korea
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, July 27 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd
said on Wednesday it will invest 1.99 trillion won
($1.75 billion) to boost capacity for flexible organic
light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, its latest attempt to meet
growing demand from mobile device makers.
OLED is widely expected to replace liquid crystal displays
(LCD) for smartphones as the standard technology in a few years,
and flexible displays can be curved or folded.
LG, the world's largest maker of LCDs, has been focusing on
making OLED screens for televisions and is trailing behind
Samsung Display Co Ltd, an unlisted unit of Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd that is the largest maker of OLEDs for
smartphones.
LG, in a regulatory filing, said it was building a new
production line for small-to-medium sized flexible OLED screens
in South Korea to address growing demand.
"A paradigm shift to OLED represents both a challenge and an
opportunity for the display industry," LG Display Chief
Executive Han Sang-beom said in a statement.
($1 = 1,135.7900 won)
