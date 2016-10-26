UPDATE 2-Apple supplier LG Display tips strong Q4, flags order pickup from key client

* Q3 operating profit $286 mln vs $272 mln estimated
* Firm says expects Q4 order pickup from a key customer
* LG Display is an Apple supplier
* LG says expects Q4 profit to "improve significantly"
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Oct 26 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd
on Wednesday said it expects strong fourth-quarter
earnings as the Apple Inc supplier tipped growth in
shipments of medium-to-small sized panels to a key client it
would not name.
Apple on Tuesday warned of supply constraints for its new
iPhones, particularly the larger-sized iPhone 7 Plus, suggesting
it may not be able to fully capitalise on rival Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd's decision to scrap the
fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.
LG Display, which analysts say counts on Apple as its top
client by revenue, did not say what devices the unnamed customer
was buying the screens for.
It expected the overall revenue contribution from
medium-to-small size panels - used for products such as
smartphones - to rise in October-December from the third
quarter.
"The upwards trend of panel prices is expected to continue
in the fourth quarter due to the growing trends towards
large-size panels," LG Display Chief Financial Officer Don Kim
said in a statement.
"In addition, profits in the fourth quarter are anticipated
to further improve significantly."
The world's top liquid crystal display maker said
July-September operating profit fell 3 percent to 323 billion
won ($286.12 million), versus a Thomson Reuters StarMine
SmartEstimate of 307 billion won derived from a survey of 11
analysts.
LG narrowly avoided losses in the first two quarters of the
year as sluggish global growth undercut demand for consumer
electronics, but analysts say panel prices have been rebounding
in the second half as smartphone and television makers place new
orders to gear up for the year-end holiday shopping season.
While revenue contribution from devices such as smartphones
would increase in the fourth quarter as clients launched new
products, LG said its total shipments volume by surface area
would be about that of July-September as total production
capacity would remain similar.
The South Korean firm said third-quarter display shipments
in surface area terms rose 9 percent from the previous quarter,
while average selling prices climbed 10 percent.
Data from researcher IHS shows that panel prices for
products such as smartphones, televisions and monitors have been
trending higher in recent months, with average prices in certain
categories rising more than 10 percent in October from the
previous month.
Revenue for the period fell 6.1 percent to 6.7 trillion won,
compared with a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 6.4
trillion won.
($1 = 1,128.9000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)