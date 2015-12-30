LG Display, Samsung Display to supply OLED screens to Apple iPhones-report

SEOUL Dec 30 South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd and panel-making subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will supply organic light emitting diode (OLED) screens for Apple Inc's iPhones, the Electronic Times reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

LG and Samsung Display are close to a final agreement with Apple for the screens, the report said, adding the two Korean firms plan a combined 15 trillion won ($12.8 billion) in capital expenditure to build up OLED production capacity over the next two to three years.

($1 = 1,168.5000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)