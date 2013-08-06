UPDATE 1-British insurer L&G plans U.S. expansion

* H1 operating profit up 10 pct to 571 mln pounds
* EPS up 13 pct to 7.82 pence
* Interim dividend up 22 pct to 2.4 pence/share
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Aug 6 British insurer Legal & General
is seeking acquisitions in the United States, extending
a growth strategy that has resulted in three deals in Britain so
far this year.
Speaking to journalists after the group's first-half
earnings beat forecasts on Tuesday, Chief Executive Nigel Wilson
said U.S. expansion plans will focus on boosting its fund
management and retirement businesses.
"The U.S. is a very important market for us and therefore we
will be investing capital there," Wilson said.
L&G has pursued a strategy of small, bolt-on acquisitions
since the start of 2013, the most recent of which was the 151
million pounds ($231.47 million) purchase of annuity firm Lucida
with 1.4 billion pounds of assets on its books.
Earlier in the year L&G bought out investment funds
supermarket Cofunds and a 46.5 percent stake in housebuilder
Cala Group.
Expansion in Europe and the Middle East was largely behind a
100 percent increase in the net flow of new money into L&G's
fast-growing investment management division (LGIM) to 8 billion
pounds in the first half of the year.
International assets under management were up by more than a
fifth to 52 billion pounds at the division which also operates
in the United States. Assets under management there account for
about 5 percent of the total.
LGIM contributed almost one quarter to group operating
profit of 571 million pounds after debt and expenses.
L&G's net cash generation rose 23 percent to 500 million
pounds, beating analysts' expectations for 470 million pounds.
Wilson said the firm's strategy is evolving "from a post-
financial crisis focus on cash, to one based on cash plus growth
plus selective acquisitions."
Investors cheered the results, which included a better than
expected 22 percent increase in the half-year dividend to 2.4
pence per share. L&G shares were trading 3.2 percent higher by
0856 GMT.